Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.2% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $207.36. 16,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,833. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.