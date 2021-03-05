Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.