Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,252,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

