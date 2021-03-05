Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 931 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,918,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $1,059.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,185.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,096.29. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

