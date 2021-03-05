Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 108,360 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $490.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 138.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $579.69.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

