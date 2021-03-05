Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,454,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 289,251 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5,507.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $677,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.