Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

