Van ECK Associates Corp Has $757,000 Stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SMED stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 million and a PE ratio of 177.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

