Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $138,000.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $98.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.16. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.19 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

