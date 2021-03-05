Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 871 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $113.21 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

