Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Vale alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 602.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 594,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 509,537 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Vale by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vale by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after buying an additional 190,463 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 37,293,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,619,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.