USDJ (USDJ) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, USDJ has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and $5.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00464545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00068892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00077618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00082122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00050882 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $223.19 or 0.00456100 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

