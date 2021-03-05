USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.58. USANA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 1,899 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $185,361.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,165 shares in the company, valued at $699,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $63,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

