USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.58. USANA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 1,899 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $185,361.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,165 shares in the company, valued at $699,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 639 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $63,261.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.