US Bancorp DE Sells 7,755 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashmore Group plc boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 100.7% during the third quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 2,006,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 1,006,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 455.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,703,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 1,396,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $7,027,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 284,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 78,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Enel Américas during the third quarter worth about $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIA opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

