US Bancorp DE Sells 3,501 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 48.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on USM. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

