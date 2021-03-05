US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UDR were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in UDR by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after buying an additional 1,324,205 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in UDR by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,194,000 after acquiring an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,354,000 after acquiring an additional 548,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in UDR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,671,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 472,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

