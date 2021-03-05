US Bancorp DE Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $129.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.