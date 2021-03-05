US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Orbital Energy Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ OEG opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OEG shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.