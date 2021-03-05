Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Down 5.8%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 3,848,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,949,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on URG. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at $376,192.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 166.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

