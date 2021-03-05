Upland Software, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Upland Software in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Suri now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

