Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNM stock opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

