Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.80

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 1839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $778.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. Research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,752 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 44.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.