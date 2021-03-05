Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Holdings Reduced by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Unity Biotechnology worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBX. FMR LLC grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

