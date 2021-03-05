United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $11.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 22,465,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,274,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in United States Steel by 114.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 87.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 270,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $46,174,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

