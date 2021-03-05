Unigold (CVE:UGD) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Unigold (CVE:UGD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Unigold’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of UGD stock opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. Unigold has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30.

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Neita property covering an area of 22,616 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

