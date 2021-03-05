Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $42,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $19,184,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 853,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,580,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA opened at $22.79 on Friday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

