Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Down 10.5% After Insider Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $125.28 and last traded at $125.30. Approximately 703,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 466,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.93.

Specifically, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,234. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,453,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

