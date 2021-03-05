Ultra Achieves Market Cap of $84.85 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $84.85 million and $2.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,361.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.62 or 0.01028969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00374179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032275 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000893 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002970 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002466 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,787,328 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

