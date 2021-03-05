UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after buying an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UGI by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $39.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $40.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.