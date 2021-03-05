UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Announces Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. 687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $414.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $54.95.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UFPT. Sidoti assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

