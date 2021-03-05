UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Valeo alerts:

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.