UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Schroders from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

SHNWF traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.48. Schroders has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

