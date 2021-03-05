UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €70.00 Price Target

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €54.10 ($63.65) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.75. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

