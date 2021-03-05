UBS Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €89.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.54 ($87.69).

KGX stock opened at €73.58 ($86.56) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.49.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

