Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UBSFY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -795.25 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

