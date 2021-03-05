U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Receives Market Perform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:USPH traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.17. 2,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,301,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

