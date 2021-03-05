U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.00

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.36, with a volume of 807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.45.

USCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $930.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.