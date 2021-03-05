Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Trading Down 13.6% on Insider Selling

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares traded down 13.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $372.80 and last traded at $379.56. 2,160,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 639% from the average session volume of 292,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $439.20.

Specifically, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $45,184,077. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.71.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

