Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.73.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $63.40. 544,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,318,682. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,136 shares of company stock worth $3,839,112. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,311,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after purchasing an additional 391,313 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

