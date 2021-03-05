Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $133.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $115.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $62,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,268 shares of company stock valued at $49,619,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

