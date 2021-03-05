TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the January 28th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
About TV Asahi
