Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,785 shares of company stock valued at $12,674,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

