Truist Securiti Weighs in on FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSKR)

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

NYSE FSKR opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $38,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

