Truist Increases Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target to $26.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

NLSN opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $104,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 346.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,116 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,927,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,224 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the period.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

