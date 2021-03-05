Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $129.40

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$129.40 and last traded at C$129.40, with a volume of 105422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$123.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSU shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.63.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$103.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$69.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 5.6100002 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.