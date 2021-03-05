TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%.

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.48. 465,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $446.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.