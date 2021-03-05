TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 465,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $446.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

