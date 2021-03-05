Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. 276,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,685,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,959,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 399,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 312,095 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

