Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.47 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.06 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.99.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
