Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.47 EPS

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $39.06 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.