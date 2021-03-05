TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $222,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,686,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

DVY opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $109.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

